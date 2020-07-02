WWE SmackDown: 5 Major surprises that may happen - Unexpected heel turn, Released RAW Superstar returns?

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, we could see a major return.

Could we potentially see Asuka show up on WWE SmackDown as well?

The Monster Among Men could be in over his head

Last week's episode of SmackDown was honestly a show of two parts, the first where the legacy of The Undertaker was celebrated by the entire SmackDown roster and the second which was standard SmackDown programming.

Of course, a lot of it was due to the events behind the scenes and one can forgive Bruce Prichard and his crew of merry men for not putting on a show as good as other weeks.

But this week is a whole different story and these are 5 surprises that we can potentially see during the course of the show, that could very well change the entire landscape of SmackDown. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you believe that any of these changes could potentially occur.

Do you think that WWE SmackDown is missing a superstar like Roman Reigns at the moment?

#5 Alexa Bliss turns heel on Nikki Cross during WWE SmackDown

💖💖💖💖 @AlexaBliss_WWE #SmackDown still best friends. Still tag team partners. Still got you. Still got me. pic.twitter.com/OBoYGfTGfh — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 27, 2020

I don't blame Nikki Cross because she had no choice in the matter but she took on Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and of course, Dana Brooke on last week's episode of SmackDown to determine who the number one contender would be for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. During the course of the match, Nikki Cross would attempt to pin Alexa Bliss, something that amused Bayley and Sasha Banks who were sitting at ringside.

We all know that Alexa Bliss is a far better heel than she is a babyface and I can totally imagine her attacking Nikki Cross on this week's episode of SmackDown to go heel. It would give her the edge that's been missing from her character for some time now.

Moreover, Nikki Cross would have a great opponent to work SummerSlam with, if she actually manages to defeat Bayley at Extreme Rules.

