WWE SmackDown: 5 Possible reasons why Sonya Deville sent a text to Otis and betrayed Mandy Rose

Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville conspired to betray Mandy Rose.

Did it stem from a lack of plans for Rose and Deville?

Mandy Rose felt betrayed after what was revealed on SmackDown

A lot of us have been waiting for the clash between Otis and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania with bated breath. WWE has done a very commendable job when it comes to building the anticipation for this clash, especially if you consider that there is no title on the line in this particular storyline.

But this week, we saw a massive twist as an unknown individual showed us the truth behind what went wrong on Valentine's Day between Otis and Mandy Rose. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville conspired to betray Mandy Rose so that he could swoop in and become her partner.

But why did Sonya Deville, who has been portrayed as Mandy Rose's best friend end up betraying her in this manner in the go-home episode before WrestleMania? I shall try to answer the question with 5 points in this article for your reading pleasure.

#5 To introduce a mysterious character

This was, by far, the best thing to come out of the whole storyline. We'd seen the SmackDown glitches in the past and wondered who was behind them all. Various names were bandied about and one of them was a certain Mr. Mustafa Ali.

And now it turns out that this is a character who will be revealing the truth about various 'mysteries' in WWE and bringing about a whole lot of potential storylines to fruition. I can't wait to find out how this character develops over the weeks that follow.

If it is indeed Mustafa Ali, who is revealed to be the character in charge of disclosing these secrets to the world, it will be the most interesting role he's played until now.

