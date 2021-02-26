WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Major return, Heel version of The Shield formed?

WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber is expected to be a thrilling affair. We are counting down the days to WrestleMania, and unlike the last time, WWE is prepared.

The world was caught unaware when COVID-19 happened and as a result, let's be honest, last year's WrestleMania was probably the weakest one in history. This time around, WWE has had the time to adapt, refocus, restrategize, and is in a much better place overall.

This episode of WWE SmackDown could be an important step on the road to WrestleMania. If any one of the developments listed in this article happens, you know that the fans will indeed be thrilled.

So, with that said, let's look at 5 surprises that could happen on this WWE SmackDown episode.

#5 Aleister Black returns to WWE SmackDown in a new avatar

In an interview with SK Wrestling, Aleister Black had indicated that what we saw of his heel persona was merely 20%:

What you saw was 20 percent of what it was supposed to be in terms of what we were planning on doing. So, you know, give it, give it some time.

As WrestleMania season approaches, Aleister Black could be brought back to the WWE SmackDown brand to feud with any of the babyfaces in the roster, who are all yearning for an opponent. Dominik immediately comes to mind, and quite honestly, Daniel Bryan could be another worthy contender. Hey, we don't know who Shinsuke Nakamura's going to be facing at WrestleMania either.

The WWE SmackDown brand is clearly in need of some new blood to just freshen the product up, and Black is just what the Blue Brand needs.

Maybe Aleister Black can unveil the remaining 80% of his new heel persona on WWE SmackDown this week?

What do you guys think?