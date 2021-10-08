WWE SmackDown: 5 Possible surprises - Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar face-off ends differently, superstar exacts revenge

The 2021 WWE Draft is now in the history books and both SmackDown and RAW have undergone major changes.

Although the Blue brand lost a bunch of big names during the Draft, it bagged several top stars from the Red brand at the same time. The likes of Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, and Sheamus are now part of SmackDown.

Needless to say, the upcoming edition of the Friday night show is bound to be an intriguing one. As has always been the case with the Draft, fans will get to see some fresh angles kicking off, starting on tonight's episode. WWE may have many more surprises in store for fans - let's check out five possibilities below:

#5 Dominik turns heel on his father, Rey Mysterio, on SmackDown

Over the past month or so, Dominik Mysterio has lost three singles matches to Sami Zayn. Their last match took place on the September 17, 2021 episode of SmackDown with Dominik suffering his third straight singles loss to the WWE veteran.

Following the match, Zayn approached Rey Mysterio and told him that he should advise his son in a better manner. The company is teasing an alliance between Dominik and Zayn and it looks like a heel turn for the former isn't too far.

Tonight on SmackDown, Sami Zayn will take on Rey Mysterio in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. Fans may be aware that the finals of the tournament are set to take place at Crown Jewel 2021, in Saudi Arabia. One can't rule out the possibility of Dominik accidentally costing his father his match against Zayn tonight.

It would certainly create tensions between the father-son duo, resulting in a match between the two at the upcoming pay-per-view.

What do you think? Is it too soon to separate the Mysterios? Does Dominik's current character excite you?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das