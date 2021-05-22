5 Reasons why Aleister Black returned and targeted Big E on SmackDown

After more than half a year away, Aleister Black finally returned to WWE on SmackDown. While he was drafted to SmackDown in October, The Dutch Destroyer wasn't utilized.

The release of his real-life wife Thea Trinidad as well as various rumors seemed to suggest Aleister Black would be the next major name leaving WWE.

However, that wasn't the case. Right around the time of the mass release of superstars this year, a rumor emerged via PWInsider suggesting that WWE had begun filming vignettes for Aleister Black's return to SmackDown.

After a month of different promos, Black finally made his return to the blue brand on this week's show.

The main event saw Apollo Crews defend the Intercontinental Championship against three previous holders in Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Big E took the fall as the former NXT Champion interfered and hit him with a Black Mass, allowing Crews to pin him and retain the Intercontinental Title. Big E admittedly seemed like a random target, so here are five reasons why Aleister Black went after him on SmackDown.

#5 To remove Big E from the Intercontinental Title picture and into a feud with Aleister Black

Big E has been in the Intercontinental Championship mix for half a year now. He won the Title from Sami Zayn on the Christmas Special episode of SmackDown and held onto it until WrestleMania 37.

It's a decent amount of time to be a Champion, and Apollo Crews' win at WrestleMania was a clear indicator that WWE plans to move Big E up the ladder.

The New Day member was still in the mix post-WrestleMania, and Aleister Black's interference meant he is officially done with the Intercontinental Championship moving forward.

It's a win-win situation since Kevin Owens vs Apollo Crews seems to be the direction WWE would be taking in terms of the next feud for the title.

