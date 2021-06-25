WWE SmackDown: 5 reasons why Dominik Mysterio should answer Roman Reigns’ open challenge

Last week, WWE SmackDown hosted a Hell in a Cell match for the first time in its history. It accounted for an epic main event in which Rey Mysterio challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief won the match and extended his unbeatable run in Hell in a Cell stipulation to 4-0.

Soon after that, Paul Heyman issued an open challenge on behalf of Roman Reigns for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. While there are good options on the Blue brand, the creative should have Dominik Mysterio answer the open challenge. In this article, we will discuss why it would be the best decision for WWE right now.

#5 Calculated booking based on the recent history between Roman Reigns and The Mysterios on WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio made his presence known

It all started when The Usos got their first shot at the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships in almost a year. They challenged Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the tag team titles, and the champions came close to picking up a victory. This didn’t sit well with Roman Reigns, who launched a vicious attack on the father-son duo.

The callous treatment towards Dominik prompted Rey Mysterio to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell. Both superstars then faced each other in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match featured in WWE SmackDown’s history. Reigns and Mysterio delivered a solid match that ended in The Tribal Chief’s victory.

Roman Reigns didn’t think that successfully defending his Universal Championship in a historic match was enough. Hence, he decided to make a strong statement by brutally attacking Rey Mysterio after the main event on WWE SmackDown. Following that, Paul Heyman announced an open challenge on behalf of Roman Reigns.

Given the events that transpired on the Blue brand last week, there is a high chance that Dominik Mysterio will step up to face Roman Reigns. His father faced the biggest heel on WWE SmackDown to avenge a beatdown on him, and now Dominik will look to return the favor. He had pulled off a similar move when Rey Mysterio was feuding with Seth Rollins.

Dominik also managed to attack Roman Reigns with a kendo stick on WWE SmackDown before he was thrown out of the ring like a beachball. It is an unexpected name to be at the top of the list of Reigns’ potential challenger, but at the moment, he has the strongest reason to do the same.

Dominik Mysterio’s limited in-ring experience also leaves room for a few surprises that Reigns and his extended entourage won’t see coming. The feud might look one-sided on paper, but there are exciting angles hidden between the lines.

