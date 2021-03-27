5 Reasons why Edge finally turned heel on SmackDown

Earlier, we made a case for why Edge should turn heel before WrestleMania 37. It seems like WWE already had that in mind. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Edge seemingly cemented his heel turn right from the start - first trying to deny Daniel Bryan a spot at WrestleMania before spearing him.

The night on SmackDown ended with WWE authority figure Adam Pearce declaring that the main event of WrestleMania Night Two would be a Triple Threat match contested for the Universal Championship - with Bryan getting added to the equation.

The Rated-R Superstar proceeded to assault Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, as well as Roman Reigns. With Edge now finally a heel again, here are five reasons why WWE pulled the trigger on it:

#5. It's the best version of Edge

Edge "sitting" tall to end the show

Edge's prime years in WWE as a singles star took place between 2005 to WrestleMania 27 in 2011. While he had challenged for the World Championship before that, it was The Ultimate Opportunist persona that truly shot him into the main event scene in WWE.

It started with a Money in the Bank victory and ended with a whopping 11 World Championships to his name. In that time, his best run was spent as a heel. While he fluctuated back-and-forth between being a face and heel between 2010-11, it was clear where his strength was.

A perfect example can be seen in the final segment of this week's SmackDown. After Edge unleashed all his ruthlessness, he sat on the chair giving a few meaningful but powerful facial expressions.

That can only be done when he is a heel and it's one of many examples to prove why he's simply better off in that role.

1 / 5 NEXT