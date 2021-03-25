5 Reasons why Edge should turn heel before WrestleMania 37

Edge secured his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 37 after he won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. After Roman Reigns successfully "defended" the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, Edge chose The Tribal Chief as his opponent for WrestleMania 37.

The two men are expected to headline night two of WrestleMania 37, but it may not be a singles match. Edge's involvement in the main event of Fastlane saw him act as the special enforcer of the Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

A controversial finish saw Edge smack Daniel Bryan with a steel chair before walking away in anger and frustration. Right around then, rumors emerged that WWE was planning to change the WrestleMania 37 main event into a Triple Threat match involving Daniel Bryan.

If so, there's a big case for Edge to turn heel before WrestleMania 37. He's now a part-time legend who is trying to win his 12th World Championship. As you may know, Edge retired as the World Heavyweight Champion in 2011 and had to vacate the title.

Here are five reasons why Edge should turn heel before WrestleMania:

#5. Daniel Bryan may have his final WrestleMania before Edge

WrestleMania 37 could be Daniel Bryan's last 'Mania appearance.

Daniel Bryan has openly admitted that WrestleMania 37 could be his last appearance at The Show of Shows. He's winding down as a performer in WWE, with more than three years having passed since his miraculous in-ring return.

While we expect Daniel Bryan to transition into a part-timer and have a few more WrestleMania appearances, it's not impossible that WrestleMania 37 could be his last.

Edge, on the other hand, only seems to be getting started with his part-time run. He has competed in two free TV matches on RAW and SmackDown between early February and late March as well.

If this is to be Daniel Bryan's final WrestleMania, then he deserves a complete babyface push. Edge turning heel would make a victory at WrestleMania all the better.

