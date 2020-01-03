WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons for the love triangle between Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler & Otis

Why does WWE insist on pushing this love triangle storyline?

Heavy Machinery has been an incredibly popular act because they're equally goofy and formidable. While both men are supremely popular, it is clear to see that Otis is the Shawn of the group, while Tucker is the Marty.

And while they've been a solid addition to the tag team division ever since they left NXT, they seem to be moving in a very interesting direction. Otis has always been showcased as a man who has a crush on Mandy Rose, but a hug and a kiss later, it's become a popular SmackDown on-screen storyline.

But now Dolph Ziggler has been inserted into the mix as well and his intentions with Rose are pretty clear too. Why is this love triangle being showcased on SmackDown, you rightfully ask?

I'll try and provide you with the answers in this article and I invite you to do the same in the comments below.

#5 To capitalize on the popularity of Otis

I'm guessing that anyone who's reading this article has watched a Heavy Machinery match in the past and therefore, will understand exactly what I'm saying. Even when the match is going on and Otis is on the apron, the crowd is absolutely hot for him, chanting for him to enter the match and shake his belly. Otis is instantly likable and has the potential to be the next breakout star in the company if he is pushed right.

With all due respect to Tucky, who's a really talented individual, Otis is certainly the man that the spotlight is going to be on. Knight is aware of the fact from the way that the matches are structured, with Otis getting the hot tag in every single match. WWE wants to capitalize on the man's popularity and for the same reason, they want to push Otis in such a big way on television.

