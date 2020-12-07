WWE SmackDown - 5 Reasons why Jey Uso should be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns 

As Roman Reigns has stated, time and time again, Jey Uso used to be a part of the greatest tag team of our era- The Usos.

But the current version of Jey Uso, the man who stepped up to Roman Reigns on more than one occasion is a very different character from the man that was once little more than a Tag Team Superstar.

Here is why it should be Jey Uso and none other than eventually takes the WWE Universal Championship from the current Champion- The Tribal Chief and the head of the table, Roman Reigns.

#5 The inevitable face turn from Jey Uso against Roman Reigns is certainly imminent

Even though Jey Uso has been nothing but loyal to his cousin Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief has been a bully to his cousin. Especially if you consider what happened on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, where he cracked a steel chair across Jey Uso's back! All of it could be a slow build towards Jey Uso turning babyface in due time when he's had enough of his cousin.

Because there is so much history between the two men, in what has been hailed as the best storyline in modern wrestling, in addition to their familial ties, there is a very strong storyline when it comes to booking a rematch.

When Jey Uso does turn babyface, one hopes that there will be crowds in the arena again, but even if there aren't, it will be a fantastic moment, where Jey Uso has had enough of his cousin's tyranny and genuinely can't take anymore.

Jey Uso has also been used wisely on the WWE SmackDown roster.

He's a credible singles star now, so for him to become the next Universal Champion would be a feel good story.