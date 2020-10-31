It's hard to deny that the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso storyline has been the best in WWE and arguably even the best in wrestling. It's fueled SmackDown and has improved the quality of the show significantly.

The real-life relationship between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso gives it a sense of authenticity and on the latest episode of SmackDown, he finally turned heel in the main event.

Jey Uso defeated Daniel Bryan clean before telling Roman Reigns that he's "with him". Roman Reigns ordered an assault on Daniel Bryan and that's what he got. Here are a few reasons why Jey Uso finally turned heel to align with his cousin Roman Reigns on SmackDown:

#5 To start Roman Reigns' heel faction

Raw emotion.

There have been rumors about WWE wanting to form a Roman Reigns Samoan heel faction ever since he returned and turned heel this past summer. Given that he was finally a heel, a faction to accompany him only made sense.

And to add to that, the only two members who made sense in the immediate future would be his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso. The trio has paired up before as a part of The Bloodline in 2016 when they were feuding with "The Club" - AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

They won that rivalry and would essentially disband for a while. They haven't had a proper alliance since then, although we do recall one moment heading into Survivor Series 2018 on SmackDown when Roman Reigns and The Usos went face-to-face in an Interbrand brawl.

On that occasion, it was a brilliant bit of storytelling as neither of them would attack each other. Instead, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins did the dirty work.

This time around, things are different. Roman Reigns is in a raw, emotional feud with his cousin and Jimmy Uso has been involved in two instances. The second one at Hell in a Cell saw Roman Reigns brutalize him, forcing Jey Uso to declare "I Quit".

The objective seemed to be to get to the heel Samoan faction and we were curious as to how they would get there. Turns out, it takes some great storytelling and that's exactly what it was.

While Jimmy Uso may only be returning in the first quarter of 2021, we wouldn't be surprised to see him join the alliance.