WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Cesaro is Aleister Black's challenger for Extreme Rules

Cesaro and Aleister Black will battle it out this weekend

It was previously advertised that we'd get to learn who Aleister Black's Extreme Rules opponent is on SmackDown Live. A lot of names were thrown around, of course, and one of them was Cesaro.

Clad in a suit, looking as suave as ever, the Swiss Superman would show up on SmackDown Live to accept Aleister Black's big challenge. The two men will clash at Extreme Rules in what will be Aleister Black's first real program on the main roster, outside of a tag team environment.

I know that a lot of you must be wondering why Aleister Black was picked over everyone else. Let me try and answer the question across 5 very distinct points.

Please feel free to let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

#5 Cesaro has been getting a singles push

While it has not been as evident or obvious as it should be, Cesaro has been getting a big singles push over the past few weeks. It was evident from the fact that he scored a win over No Way Jose on RAW with the Sharpshooter. While a win over No Way Jose is not a big feat in itself, the fact is that Cesaro is being given quite the push.

Another thing that proves this is the fact that while Sheamus is ready and raring to go again, Cesaro has not been paired with him at least for the time being. A lot of fans have waited for the opportunity for the Swiss Superman to be himself, to showcase just what he can do. As good as The Bar was, we only got to see a glimpse of Cesaro's talent.

Let's hope the man gets his due at last. He deserves it.

