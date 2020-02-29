WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Roman Reigns is Goldberg's Universal Championship opponent at WrestleMania

Reigns and Goldberg could have quite the face-off this week

A lot of people were upset when Goldberg defeated The Fiend after the latter was made to look absolutely bulletproof through his Championship reign. And when the icon strode out on SmackDown Live in the United States, it wasn't surprising to see him booed by the audience.

But then Roman Reigns would show up and have a staredown with Goldberg. It is very clear right now who Goldberg's Universal Championship opponent is, and if you're wondering why I have the answer right here in this article.

WWE later confirmed that indeed this match will happen at Tampa Bay in this year's WrestleMania.

#5 Reigns will be cheered against Goldberg

Once upon a time, when Goldberg was raging through the roster in WCW, taking on all comers who stood before him from The Giant to Hulk Hogan, the audience was firmly on his side cheering him on. Goldberg was never Ric Flair in the ring, but at that point in-ring work did not seem to matter as much as it does today when the business is a lot more exposed. The smarky audience that is in attendance at WrestleMania will not be on Goldberg's side as he takes on The Big Dog for sure.

If Roman Reigns were to defeat The Fiend to become the Universal Champion, the audience in attendance would boo him. But now, if he is to defeat Goldberg, the audience would actually cheer for him instead. If the idea is to put the Universal Championship on Roman Reigns, this is a better way to get there.

