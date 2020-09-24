WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Former Champ replaces Mandy Rose, Major twist in the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso saga

RAW this week wasn't the strongest show, and honestly, even that is putting it mildly. There is a lot of pressure on WWE SmackDown to build some momentum as we head into Clash of Champions 2020 this weekend, but provided the show on Friday night is strong enough, WWE SmackDown can turn the tide ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view.

In this article, let's look at five surprises that could potentially take the world by storm on WWE SmackDown this week. There is no guarantee at all that they will happen, but if they do, WWE SmackDown could certainly be a memorable show.

Be sure to leave a comment in the section below, expressing your thoughts on the choices mentioned and also, get into the fantasy booking chair to list out potential surprises of your own!

#5 Billie Kay arrives on WWE SmackDown and straight up, goes after Naomi

My interview with @BillieKayWWE is up NOW! 🔥



She talks about her new YouTube channel, The IIconics splitting up, why meeting The Rock meant to much... & she tries and American accent and I try an Aussie accent 😂



WATCH: https://t.co/CiGcEiBkqb



LISTEN: https://t.co/RlBXuyPOws pic.twitter.com/m5SvB0mYus — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) September 8, 2020

One of the weirdest things that happened on RAW this week, on a night when many weird things happened, is that Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who recently went their separate ways chose to still remain friends. The best course of action for both women, in this case, is to just keep them apart for the time being. Good news for Billie Kay then, that there is a vacancy in the WWE SmackDown roster, especially if you consider that Mandy Rose has been traded to the WWE RAW brand.

There has been a major outcry on social media that WWE SmackDown star Naomi never gets her due and this claim is definitely warranted, but if Billie Kay goes straight for her, the two women could definitely build each other up. Or maybe she could go after the mystery woman, who is very clearly Carmella.