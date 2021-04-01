WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Major heel turn, Unexpected alliance

WWE SmackDown builds towards the spectacular two-night event entitled WrestleMania this Friday night. Needless to say, all eyes will be on the episode to see if there are more twists and turns before WrestleMania.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen on WWE SmackDown. This does not mean that one or more of these surprises WILL happen. This is a fantasy booking article, where the author is simply having fun.

Similarly, you too can voice your own fantasy booking scenarios in the comments. What would you like to see on WWE SmackDown this week? List those surprises below.

#5 Logan Paul arrives on WWE SmackDown, turns heel to attack Kevin Owens

yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something 😯 https://t.co/RtKm0L5mo1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 25, 2021

Vince McMahon is always looking for mainstream connections to bring new eyeballs to WWE SmackDown and RAW. He may have hit the jackpot with Logan Paul, who seemed very interested in Sami Zayn's documentary. Could both men form an alliance on WWE SmackDown and take Kevin Owens down for good?

Maybe Logan Paul can be Zayn's cornerman following WrestleMania, something that gets KO to call upon another name from the mainstream world. Maybe it's Jake Paul, who's in the news for a variety of reasons. Maybe it's Floyd Mayweather, who has a bone to pick with Paul and who has a history with WWE.

RAW has already appealed to mainstream audiences through Bad Bunny, the Grammy-winning artist extraordinaire. WWE SmackDown can achieve the same through Paul, and in doing so, elevate the stock of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn quite significantly.

Logan Paul turning heel would generate mainstream headlines and garner coverage from publications that wouldn't otherwise touch WWE.

Do you think it's a good idea to involve so many mainstream celebrities at WrestleMania?

