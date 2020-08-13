WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Retribution member makes her debut, New character change for Alexa Bliss 

When WWE SmackDown went off the air last week, the world was abuzz with anticipation and excitement based on Retribution storming the ring all at once. There has been a lot of good on WWE SmackDown over the past few weeks, leading up to SummerSlam 2020 and this is a good thing because the shows haven't really been the same without a live crowd in attendance, honestly.

Maybe WWE SmackDown and RAW will enforce some kind of socially distanced crowds in the future, but until then we'll have to make do with the NXT trainees cheering on the babyfaces and booing the heels. And the surprises will have to keep on rolling on WWE SmackDown as well, to make the episodes entertaining and to keep the viewership numbers up, over the long haul.

So, with that said, here are 5 surprises we could see on WWE SmackDown this week.

#5 Retribution member wins the WWE SmackDown battle royal to determine Bayley's next challenger

Seems like Vanessa borne made her Smackdown debut #smackdown. pic.twitter.com/hfSj7ty6GV — Angry black hottie 🌼🌻✨ (@DrellzHothetics) August 8, 2020

Is there anyone in the WWE SmackDown roster that seems ready to take on Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at the moment? One could say the same for RAW and NXT as well. Well, someone like Charlotte Flair could always come back and win the whole thing but that would just be going back to the well.

RETRIBUTION are on #SmackDown!



They’re actually being smart and not having them just on one brand! pic.twitter.com/U1TSPunmqA — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 8, 2020

What if a Retribution member randomly unmasks and enters the ring and goes on to win the whole thing? It would be the perfect way to introduce someone like Chelsea Green or even Vanessa Borne on WWE SmackDown roster in a pretty big way. Many have yearned for the return of AJ Lee to a WWE SmackDown ring, but that is, of course, a distant dream.

Is this a scenario you would perhaps be happy with?