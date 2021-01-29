WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen - Roman Reigns' devious plan, title change on the go-home show before Royal Rumble? 

We are all set for the final episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Royal Rumble 2021. There are a lot of interesting surprises that can unfold on the Blue brand, including title changes and impending heel turns. Moreover, we expect to see top Superstars make a bold statement ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view.

In this article, we will take a quick look at a few surprises that can happen on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns makes a big statement on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will be desperate for revenge

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens engaged in one of the most brutal feuds on WWE SmackDown last year. The storyline involving both the Superstars has already seen them both lock horns for the Universal Championship twice in the previous few weeks. They are now getting ready to lock horns for the third time with the Universal Championship on the line at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

It would be fair to say that Roman Reigns is not happy with the fact that he was tricked into another title match with Kevin Owens. Thus, The Tribal Chief will undoubtedly look forwards to end this rivalry with their Last Man Standing match on Sunday. But before that, Reigns might want to make a huge statement by avenging the punishment he took on WWE SmackDown last week.

A week ago, we saw Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman belittling Adam Pearce once again. The latter was irritated because of the constant taunts and demanded a match against Heyman. Later in the show, a backstage segment showed Roman Reigns urging Heyman to fight like a man and save his own reputation on WWE SmackDown.

Pearce and Heyman were then scheduled to lock horns in the main event of WWE SmackDown. However, right before the match, they revealed that Heyman had indeed borrowed a page from Pearce’s book. He implied that he was injured and Reigns replaced him in the match. The Head of the Table then brutally assaulted Pearce before Kevin Owens stopped him.

Advertisement

It is important to note that Reigns did not have Jey Uso on his side. On the other hand, Owens was driven by his anger against Reigns, and he left no stone unturned in brutalizing Reigns in order to make his case ahead of a huge title match. Finally, KO put Reigns through the table, and the champion will now look for his revenge on WWE SmackDown.

It is expected that he will turn the tables against Owens on WWE SmackDown this week by subjecting his challenger to a similar beatdown. We could also see Reigns add a condition to their upcoming title match that would force Owens to give up on this feud if he fails to win the title at Royal Rumble.