WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Roman Reigns finds a new ally, Former tag team reunites, Edge confronted by top star 

It's almost time for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after the 2021 Royal Rumble, and all eyes will be on the product, one has to assume, following the titanic event.

It does help that both Edge and Bianca Belair are likely to be a part of WWE SmackDown this week, and we should finally have some clarity about the WrestleMania card based on how this week's show pans out.

So, with that said, here are five surprises that could potentially happen on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, served hot and fresh for you. Of course, this is all merely speculation, so we request that you treat it as such and not inside knowledge.

As always, if you have a view or an opinion about any of the WWE SmackDown surprises mentioned in this list, be sure to list them out here.

#5 In the absence of Jey Uso, Roman Reigns aligns himself with a new WWE SmackDown star

We recently learned that Jey Uso is not cleared to wrestle, which is why he missed the 2021 Royal Rumble. Whatever the case may be, we wish him a very speedy recovery. We do hope that he is back on his feet very soon indeed.

It opens the possibility for a very unique alliance, and no, it's not Bianca Belair, as the tweet above indicates. We saw the tease of some kind of partnership between Apollo Crews and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown not long ago. Could that finally come to fruition on this week's show?

Imagine how crazy such an alliance would be, and how the gifted Apollo Crews, with Reigns' guidance, could go after Big E and the Intercontinental Championship. It would make the WWE SmackDown brand very interesting indeed.