WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Seth Rollins returns to face an old rival, Newly-formed tag team breaks up?

The New Year edition of WWE SmackDown is all set to kick 2021 off on the right note, especially after the monster viewership numbers from the week prior. The WWE SmackDown creative team will want to keep the momentum going with a whole bunch of surprises.

Here are five such surprises that could potentially take the WWE SmackDown roster by storm.

#5 Seth Rollins returns to WWE SmackDown to challenge the newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion, Big E

Not long ago, it was announced that Seth Rollins would be returning on the New Year edition of WWE SmackDown, and when he comes, he is not coming back to the mid-card. In fact, there is a brand new Intercontinental Champion, and Big E needs a feud that he can sink his teeth into to make his reign truly meaningful. Big E and Seth Rollins have been feuding right from the time when they were in NXT, and this feud could make WWE SmackDown very interesting.

Penance isn’t paid by polishing rust on a sinking ship. Dig deeper, my disciple.#ForTheGreaterGood — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 7, 2020

When Seth Rollins took a hiatus from the WWE SmackDown brand, it was Big E who posted a mocking GIF, perhaps setting up a feud for the future!?

Under no circumstances should Seth Rollins return to WWE SmackDown and renew his feud with Rey Mysterio. That one has stretched on for far too long at this point.

Big E and Seth Rollins have also feuded during the memorable Shield vs. New Day feud, if you remember.

And despite their history, this will still be a fresh feud, especially in the light of Big E's singles push, where he feels like a far bigger star than ever before.