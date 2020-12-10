WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Unexpected betrayal, Real-life couple returns?

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown could be a show that's filled with surprises galore, especially if you consider the lack of interest in the current product.

Sure, everything is coasting along right now, but be it Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles on RAW, or even Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown, neither feels like a marquee feud, with a sense of 'anything may happen'.

And the same can be said of the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship feud with Sasha Banks and Carmella. It just seems like we already know the outcomes of most feuds before they happen.

The need of the hour is to shake things up and the best way to do that is with a whole bunch of surprises.

#5 Jey Uso finally snaps on WWE SmackDown and attacks Roman Reigns

I am doing nothing but what is necessary. If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family’s position ... they will get knocked down.

Fear is a powerful motivator. #WWETLC #Smackdown https://t.co/YeWpszseja — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 5, 2020

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the world watched in shock and amazement, as Roman Reigns cracked a chair on the back of his own cousin, Jey Uso. And as we have seen in the weeks leading up to the chair shot that rocked the world, Roman Reigns has been bullying his cousin. Could this be the week where WWE SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso can't take it anymore?

What I gotta do to get a rump ranger or a caboose UCE?! pic.twitter.com/aYqd2GHoZV — NOT @WWEUsos 🗣| Jey Uso (@JuicyUcey) December 3, 2020

Jey Uso could turn on Roman Reigns and honestly, this could lead to the money match that ends their trilogy, perhaps at the Royal Rumble. And this time, Jey Uso has Roman Reigns' number and actually manages to become the face of the WWE SmackDown brand. There is a storyline in place on this occasion, and Jey Uso has proved that he can be a top guy.

It would make no sense for Roman Reigns to attack Jey Uso in the manner that he did and not expect retribution, for all his dastardly actions!