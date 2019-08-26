WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen- Heel turn, Big return

This week could be the site of some cool developments!

It may be argued that the quality of SmackDown shows has been stronger than before lately, but the viewership seems to be stuck just above the 2 million mark. It just seems like the show needs a shot in the arm, to become must-watch television again.

And this can only happen through a surprise or two, in my personal opinion. What surprises could WWE book on this week's episode of the blue brand that'll captivate the audience?

In any case, I invite you to leave a comment or two in the section below, about which of these surprises you potentially want to see. In case you can suggest a surprise or two, please feel free to become an armchair booker in the comments section.

How would you book WWE if you had control?

#5 Eric Bischoff returns as an on-screen character

Great job by @WWE getting @HeymanHustle & @EBischoff more involved in the product, I consider both men to be geniuses. pic.twitter.com/mUUBpPZaDn — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) June 28, 2019

Remember the time when Eric Bischoff showed up at RAW 25 and got perhaps the biggest pop of the night behind Stone Cold Steve Austin? It just seems weird that Bischoff is a part of the mix creatively but he is not used as a television character when he's one of the greatest heels of all time. In fact, his WCW persona even pre-dated Vince McMahon's character, as a corrupt, heel authority figure.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that the WWE Universe is sick of seeing Shane McMahon come out on television every single week. McMahon's return was welcome when it happened, but the fact is that he's not his father and does not command the same kind of presence in the ring that his father did. I don't particularly care about match quality, but Shane McMahon is so green in a sense, that his in-ring skills are very hard to ignore.

Bischoff would make for a more interesting authority figure, I feel. Maybe even co-GMs like Austin and Bischoff were!

