WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen- Roman Reigns brutalized, The Fiend attacks again

Could we potentially see the next chapter of this story?

The RAW that followed SummerSlam had its fair share of highs and low points. If you want a glimpse of how it panned out, please check out my 'Best and Worst' post-show review column.

Somehow, I have a feeling that SmackDown Live will be the superior show this week. It just seems like with Roman Reigns in the brand, and with The Fiend likely to be a SmackDown Live staple, things are just more exciting on brand blue at the moment.

Here are 5 surprises that may happen during the show. While none of these twists may actually happen, even if one of them does, it'll be quite interesting.

#5 Erick Rowan interrupts Roman Reigns' match against Murphy

Roman Reigns is slated to face Buddy Murphy this week on SmackDown Live, and the two men have heat! After all, it was Reigns who went to the men's locker room, caught Murphy and confronted him for being at the scene of the crime where he had been attacked. Murphy would not divulge details until threatened with physical violence, upon which he revealed Rowan to be the man that attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live.

If you caught the SummerSlam Kickoff show, you know that Rowan made a surprise cameo where he beat up Buddy Murphy as he was battling Apollo Crews. It is clear that something of this nature will happen when Roman Reigns and Buddy Murphy wage war this week on the blue brand.

This could all be leading to a Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan feud which is the big money feud which will be coming our way over the next few months on WWE television.

