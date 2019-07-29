WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen- SummerSlam match changed, Big return

This week's episode of SmackDown Live could be quite amazing!

As we count down the days to SummerSlam, it must be said both RAW and SmackDown Live have shown signs of improvement in recent times. Maybe it is because Heyman and Bischoff are currently involved in the creative process or maybe it is because the arrival of another company has forced WWE to step up its game and deliver!

Whatever the case may be, there's no reason why this week's show cannot be just as good as last week's edition was. Booking a handful of surprises at the show will go a long way towards ensuring this.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen during the show, that could make things very interesting indeed. Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

I'd love to hear what you have to say about the upcoming SmackDown Live episode!

#5 Cesaro steps up to face Bray Wyatt instead of Balor

Oklahoma City, OK

Springfield, MO

Little Rock, AR pic.twitter.com/al3YX4DsJt — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 27, 2019

One of the things that was made clear at WWE Smackville is that Finn Balor wasn't cleared to compete this past weekend. While there are several rumors flying about with regard to his status, there's always the possibility that he will not be cleared until SummerSlam 2019. If such is the case, then I wonder who would be the ideal person to take Balor's place!

In my opinion, Cesaro fits the bill quite well. He is a significant enough Superstar for Wyatt's eventual win over him to seem meaningful and to give him the momentum that carries him to the next level. He is also not part of a feud right now and could be the ideal person to give Wyatt a great match.

Sure Balor is at a whole different level when it comes to popularity. But Cesaro is no slouch either!

