WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen- The Undertaker attacked, Title change

Things will certainly become interesting when The Undertaker visits MSG

WWE RAW had its share of moments, both good and bad, and one wonders what's going to be in store for us on the blue brand. One thing that we know for sure is that it's an MSG show, which means that WWE will be bringing their A-Game.

Plus, The Undertaker is going to show up, and that is always an indicator that something big is going to happen. We saw how Stone Cold kickstarting the show pretty much set the tone for the rest of the program on the red brand.

So what surprises could we see heading into Clash of Champions this weekend, you ask? I don't know the answer but I'm going to speculate and I encourage you to do the same in the comments section right below.

Remember that all eyes are on SmackDown Live ahead of the big move to FOX.

#5 The Fiend attacks The Undertaker

Undertaker debuted on 11/19 in 1990, Bray Wyatt's clock turned to 11:19, The Undertaker returns to Smackdown Live tonight! #BrayWyatt #TheUndertaker #SDLive pic.twitter.com/st2JU6E9Bp — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) September 10, 2019

One of the theories, that's doing the rounds with regard to 11:19, the number that Bray Wyatt displayed during the Firefly Fun House pertains to a certain WWE legend. The Undertaker made his debut on 19th of November, and this number is essentially 11:19, right? Like I said only moments ago, The Undertaker will make his big return to SmackDown Live this week at MSG, where a Fiend could be lying in wait!

Wyatt has obviously faced The Undertaker in the past, but this is a new story and a new persona for him. The Undertaker will most likely pass the torch to him, as Mick Foley did too. One wonders if The Undertaker will also pass on one of his moves to Bray Wyatt as well.

Wyatt will certainly have something up his sleeve. The question will be answered soon.

