WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen: Unexpected title change, 9-time Champion to lose big return match?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

The main event!

WWE SmackDown is going to be stacked this week. It's the penultimate episode to Royal Rumble and we expect some great progression of storylines and characters. It's been an interesting few weeks for the blue brand and some much-needed strides forward have been made - especially since SmackDown hasn't had the same kind of momentum that RAW has had.

Either way, last week saw the return of Robert Roode from suspension and the in-ring return of The Usos. This week, we'll see an in-ring return from a superstar after 9 years and we couldn't be more excited.

The main event, of course, will be Roman Reigns taking on the returning Robert Roode in a tables match. This is only a few days before the ladders match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade on RAW and hopefully, we'll get a chairs match soon as well!

Jokes aside, here are some of the twists and surprises to expect from SmackDown tonight!

#5 Impromptu title match - Impromptu title change

An inevitability?

Braun Strowman has been in the crosshairs of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn for a while now. He's managed to put away Cesaro and last week, he did the same to the Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

When a Champion is pinned in a non-title match, you know what that means - they instantly earn a title shot. The story, of course, would be that Sami Zayn would deny him the opportunity but given the latter's role in all of this, it seems as though his fate is to end up getting squashed.

A big surprise tonight would be if we saw an impromptu title match between Nakamura and Strowman and if The Monster Among Men walked out victorious. It could possibly end with a dusty finish but there's no ruling out the possibility.

1 / 5 NEXT