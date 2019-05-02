5 Tag Teams who could win the vacant SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 929 // 02 May 2019, 00:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Hardy Boyz, unfortunately, had to relinquish the SD Live Tag Team Titles

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, The Hardy Boyz, unfortunately, had to relinquish their newly won SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships after three weeks due to an untimely injury to Jeff Hardy.

Having won the titles on the night after WrestleMania 35 by defeating former champions Jimmy and Jey, The Usos, it initially seemed like The Hardy Boyz were on course to spearhead the SmackDown Live Tag Team division from the front. But, moments after their remarkable title win, both Jeff and Matt were brutally attacked by the walking behemoth Lars Sullivan.

And shortly afterward, it was being reported that Jeff had suffered a knee injury that would require surgery and finally on tonight's episode of SD Live, The Hardyz officially vacated their straps with brother Jeff revealing that his knee injury was caused due to Sullivan's gruesome attack a few weeks ago.

With the SmackDown Live Tag Titles now being officially vacated by The Hardy Boyz, it is high time for the tag teams of the blue division to step up their game and capitalize on the situation.

However, with the likes of The Bar and Sanity being officially disbanded and with The Usos and The Good Brothers being drafted over to Monday Night Raw, SD Live is somewhat in a desperate need of tag teams who could once again shake things up for the tag division.

That being said, let us now take an in-depth look at 5 tag teams who could possibly step up and win the vacated SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships next.

#5. Heavy Machinery

Is it finally Heavy Machinery's time to shine?

Heavy Machinery is still pretty new to the main roster scene and after being officially drafted to the SmackDown Live roster as part of the Superstar Shake-up, WWE needs to make sure that they capitalize on Otis and Tucker's current momentum and do not let it go to waste, much like they did with the likes of The Revival, Sanity, and The Ascension.

Sure, as many would think, Heavy Machinery currently isn't everyone's favorite tag team but one cannot deny the fact that the duo is very popular with the WWE Universe and are hugely over as well.

And with the SmackDown Live Tag Division in need of more tag teams, now seems like the perfect time for WWE to reward Heavy Machinery with some gold around their waist or they might never get another opportunity as good as this one.

1 / 5 NEXT