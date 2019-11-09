WWE SmackDown: 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode (Nov 8, 2019)

SmackDown returned to the UK with a loaded roster this week

This week’s SmackDown hosted a full roster of Superstars, as the company returned to the United Kingdom for the latest episode. This allowed us to once again see Tyson Fury inside the ring, as he made a rather interesting announcement and offer to his former opponent, Braun Strowman which has opened the door to many possibilities.

The night was led by an ordinary promo by King Corbin but kept on getting better, especially with the invasion of NXT UK’s Imperium, who did a great job at sending a message to the entire WWE Universe.

The New Day defeated The Revival during the night to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, mere weeks before the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that the company got right on this week's episode of SmackDown.

#5 Shorty G & Ali’s big match

SmackDown had some interesting matches this week, and one of the big matches was between the teams of Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, and Shorty G & Ali.

Three of the four men had already locked horns in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, whilst Cesaro has been generously used as the weak link in teams to take pinfall losses that haven’t worked well with the extremely talented Superstar.

However, this week, Cesaro’s fortunes turned around as the heelish duo managed to win the hard-fought match.

What was interesting to see was the fact that WWE is trying to build Ali and Shorty G by giving them matches against bigger and more experienced Superstars. It must not be forgotten that Ali arrived on SmackDown and seemed like a future WWE Champion, but fell down the ranks due to some injuries. Now that the company is looking to build him again as he is a great overseas prospect for them.

Mayhem in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/5wPrhYUkdq — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 9, 2019

Shorty G was nowhere as prominent as he is today, and the talented Superstar deserves to get the spotlight and big bookings that he is currently getting. Hopefully, both men will soon get a taste of the mid-card Championship on the roster.

