WWE SmackDown: 5 times top superstars surprisingly joined forces to take down a common enemy

John Cena was once the poster boy for WWE. Since being Hollywood bound, we haven't seen much of him lately. The 16-time World Champion has a global fan following that defies the confines of language and culture, as Cena is a beloved wrestler unanimously.

The Hollywood star was last seen wrestling in the main event of Summerslam in 2021, where he challenged The Tribal Chief in a WWE Championship bout to a losing effort. In order to keep his streak of wrestling at least one match every year since his debut in 2002, The Champ will return tonight on Friday Night SmackDown and tag alongside his former rival, Kevin Owens. They are set to go against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

This is not the first time that two top superstars have joined forces to take down a common enemy. So, in the spirit of the highly anticipated tag team bout on SmackDown tonight, we are going to take a stroll down memory lane.

On this list, which includes multi-man matches and tag team action, let's look at five times WWE Superstars came together for a purpose on SmackDown.

#5. When The Rock, Stone Cold, and The Undertaker joined forces

This is a power team that is near-unstoppable

Let's begin with an edition of SmackDown way back in 2001. The Rock, Stone Cold, and The Undertaker were the top superstars at the time. On the January 18 episode, the trio took on another power team - Kurt Angle, Kane, and Rikishi - with the special guest referee being Triple H.

This being scheduled on the road to WrestleMania prior to the Royal Rumble premium live event was a surefire selling point for the Friday Night show. The Rock picked up the win for his team after he hit Kurt Angle with Rock Bottom, followed by a pinfall.

#4. Kane reunites with Daniel Bryan in the twilight of his career in a feel-good moment

Daniel Bryan and Kane were together a solid odd-ball tag team in the early 2010s

Daniel Bryan and Kane briefly feuded in the summer of 2012. The former defeated The Big Red Machine at Summerslam. WWE completely took a U-turn and had the duo form an unlikely partnership following many anger management classes with Dr. Shelby.

Together dubbed Team Hell No, the duo were the most popular acts at the time and even helped pave the way for Bryan's eventual rise to superstardom.

Cut to 2018, the current AEW Superstar returned to the ring following a career-ending injury on the Grandest Stage. Kane and Bryan reunited on the June 26th edition of SmackDown after the former saved the latter from a post-match assault at the hands of The Bludgeon Brothers.

Whilst Team Hell No's run didn't last long after the duo lost their main feud to Luke Harper and Erik Rowan, their first match in five years took place on the July 3rd episode, where the former WWE Tag Team Champions defeated The Usos.

#3. Edge and Randy Orton's last union to take on foes of their respective World Title programs

Rated-RKO has a cult following among the WWE Universe. For those that were unaware, their union in 2006 was to predominantly take out DX, who were undefeated at the time. Both Randy Orton and Edge had issues with Triple H and Shawn Michaels too.

After dropping their Tag Team Championships to HBK and John Cena, Orton and Edge briefly feuded post their split in 2007 and again in 2010, albeit both times their story fizzled out due to some reason or the other. It wasn't until 2020 that the two got to have a proper feud.

In 2011, however, both WWE legends were babyfaces, which wasn't common for most of their careers. Orton was feuding with The Miz over the WWE Championship, while Edge was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and Dolph Ziggler was the Rated-R Superstar's challenger.

On the go-home edition of SmackDown prior to Royal Rumble, the champion and challenger of the respective bouts in the premium live event joined forces in tag team action. This was the last time yet, and probably ever, Edge and Randy Orton worked together as a team.

#2. The Shield are no longer undefeated, courtesy of Randy Orton and Team Hell No

Randy Orton and Team Hell No defeated The Shield by submission in 2013

On the June 14, 2013, episode of SmackDown, the most destructive and innovative faction of the 2010s was handed their first loss in WWE.

Daniel Bryan forced Seth Rollins to submit in the closing moments of the Six-Man Tag bout. This was during the time Bryan had a growing fanbase and was constantly getting loud reactions from the audience. While the loss to The Shield may have been a tad premature, it wasn't the worst way for the trio to lose for the first time.

The power team of Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Kane was a rare occurrence and one that had ramifications for the immediate future events that year. The leader of the "Yes! Movement" tagged alongside The Viper in a losing effort against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, while Kane lost to Dean Ambrose, both at WWE Payback.

Later that year at Summerslam, WWE's Apex Predator cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Daniel Bryan, and The Authority was born. If not for the star power in the next entry despite a one-off appearance, Orton, Bryan, and Kane ending The Shield's undefeated streak would have made it to #1.

#1. The Undertaker, John Cena, and D-Generation X unite on the 10th Anniversary of WWE SmackDown

This was simply a match that evoked a ton of excitement at the time

The then WWE Champion John Cena, The Undertaker, and D-Generation X were due to face Randy Orton, the then World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Legacy's Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr., respectively, at the inaugural Hell in a Cell premium live event in 2009, with all three bouts set to take place inside the Cell.

On the 10th anniversary of the Friday Night show, they all came together to compete in the main event: an epic eight-man tag match.

However, the end of the match saw Randy Orton in the center of the ring, surrounded by all four members of the opposing team in every corner, with The Viper turning to each one, ultimately falling prey to a Tombstone Piledriver by The Undertaker, ending the match with a pinfall victory for the latter's team.

This bout got fans invested and tuning in to the show, and it still remains to be one of the most power-packed teams to ever form an alliance on WWE television.

