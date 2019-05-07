×
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live

Alan John
ANALYST
Preview
33   //    07 May 2019, 15:22 IST

Who will be crowned as the new SmackDown Live Tag-team Champions?
Who will be crowned as the new SmackDown Live Tag-team Champions?

The tag-team division on SmackDown Live has surely been thrown into a limbo at the moment. An injury suffered by Jeff Hardy at the hands of Lars Sullivan has not only forced the Blue Brand to lose one of its most iconic teams in the Hardy Boyz, but also has left the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships vacant as well.

But the wait for new champions might be a short one as the Best In the World, Shane McMahon returns to crown the new titleholders tonight.

Who will be carrying the division forward?

Payback is a dish best served cold and Kevin Owens got to know it first hand last week. The Prizefighter was at the receiving end of an attack by the WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston, and was forced to retreat throught the crowd.

This week, Owens is going to respond to what transpired last time around. Will KO continue his mind games with Kofi or will the Dreadlocked Dynamo send his challenger running once again.

Becky Lynch is a target for many these days. Being the double champ has surely put a target on her back and the Women are hot on her heels.

With just under two weeks to go for the Money In The Bank PPV, Ember Moon will join forces with Bayley and Carmella to tussle with Charlotte Flair and the duo of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Who will gain much needed momentum heading into the PPV?

Two of SmackDown Live's Men's MITB Ladder Match participants Ali and Andrade are all set to lock horns with each other this week.

Both will be looking to gain the upper hand heading into the ladder match and El Idolo will be looking for some payback as he and Randy Orton came up short last week in a tag-team match against Ali and Finn Balor.

Well, the WWE Universe was send into frenzy with the new 'Wildcard Rule' by Vince McMahon. If you didn't watch RAW and don't know about this masterstroke from the Chairman, don't worry, Nishant Jayaram has got you covered with this piece explaining the implications of the rule.

So now with the rule in place, which RAW Superstars will take full advantage of it and come to the Blue Brand? Are we in for some interesting match-ups?

Well guess you guys will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Day and Date: Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 8th April.

Catch all the live updates from the 23rd April 2019 edition of SmackDown Live right here.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Heavy Machinery WWE Kofi Kingston Becky Lynch WWE Championship WWE Smackdown Women's Championship WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
