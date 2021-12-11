WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Big mistake with Drew McIntyre, Former NXT Champion disrespected again, Brock Lesnar shows a hidden talent 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the Brock Lesnar show. A lot of other things did happen, but honestly, all of it was outshined by how charismatic, how funny, how engaging, and how hilarious Brock Lesnar was.

And no, Roman Reigns did not appear on WWE SmackDown this week. And while his absence wasn't felt per se, it did feel like the main event match suffered as a consequence. For RK-Bro to enter the WWE SmackDown main event picture felt a bit random.

#3 Best/Worst: The WWE SmackDown main event

It's really funny that so soon after a Brand vs. Brand war, the RAW Tag Team Champions showed up on WWE SmackDown to participate in the main event match. Yes, the contest was solid and entertaining, as you would expect from three teams of this stature. That said, it just seemed quite pointless.

The objective of the WWE SmackDown main event was clearly to further the feud between The Usos and the New Day. Both teams are set to collide at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

That said, there was just an X-factor missing from this match somehow.

In any case, one cannot complain when three of the best tag teams in the world take each other to the limit. Let's hope that the other tag teams in the division - The Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios - also get their due soon.

