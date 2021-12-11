×
Create
Notifications

WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Big mistake with Drew McIntyre, Former NXT Champion disrespected again, Brock Lesnar shows a hidden talent 

Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn had a wonderfully hilarious moment
Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn had a wonderfully hilarious moment
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
comments icon 1
Modified Dec 11, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Listicle

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the Brock Lesnar show. A lot of other things did happen, but honestly, all of it was outshined by how charismatic, how funny, how engaging, and how hilarious Brock Lesnar was.

And no, Roman Reigns did not appear on WWE SmackDown this week. And while his absence wasn't felt per se, it did feel like the main event match suffered as a consequence. For RK-Bro to enter the WWE SmackDown main event picture felt a bit random.

In any case, do let us know your own thoughts about WWE SmackDown in the comments. If you had to rate the show on a scale of 1-10, what points would you award it?

Do you think Day 1 will be a show to remember? Which match from WWE SmackDown and RAW are you hyped about?

#3 Best/Worst: The WWE SmackDown main event

The #NewDay does it!! They stake their claim to being the greatest tag team in WWE on #SmackDown!@AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi https://t.co/vp1yax7b3Y

It's really funny that so soon after a Brand vs. Brand war, the RAW Tag Team Champions showed up on WWE SmackDown to participate in the main event match. Yes, the contest was solid and entertaining, as you would expect from three teams of this stature. That said, it just seemed quite pointless.

Here's how the WWE Universe voted...Let's see who leaves #SmackDown with a W#SmackDown #TripleThreat #Usos #RKBro #NewDay https://t.co/zKGc8uDhL5

The objective of the WWE SmackDown main event was clearly to further the feud between The Usos and the New Day. Both teams are set to collide at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

That said, there was just an X-factor missing from this match somehow.

In any case, one cannot complain when three of the best tag teams in the world take each other to the limit. Let's hope that the other tag teams in the division - The Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios - also get their due soon.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी