WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Reason why Seth Rollins could be Roman Reigns' new opponent, The significance of Mickie James' big return 

The best part of WWE SmackDown was something that nobody except a select few at Sportskeeda Wrestling was privy to. The legendary Dutch Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter during his WWE stint, was having a meltdown during some of the show's more outrageous segments.

There was much colorful language used, and you can catch his opinion on our YouTube channel. There's no denying that there were some aspects of WWE SmackDown that were good, but others simply fell short of the mark. And that is why you, good sir or ma'am, are here!

For the separation of the good from the bad, the wheat from the chaff, the epic from the epic fails. Welcome to the best and worst of WWE SmackDown, a signature Sportskeeda tradition. Feel free to voice your thoughts, views, and feelings in the comments.

Also, do let us know which direction Paul Heyman is headed - is he aligned with his Tribal Chief or advocating for The Beast Incarnate?

#3 Best/Worst: The WWE SmackDown main event

It's one thing to find a table or chair under a ring because that's what the production crew would ideally use for WWE SmackDown or RAW. In which world would someone from the production team keep a suit of armor under the ring? This was so over-the-top that it was difficult to watch the contest as an adult.

Moreover, how many times do we need to see The New Day face The Usos? The matches are good, but let's just move on from here. Let's not make the audience sick of watching two of the greatest tag teams of all time face each other again and again.

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team division is truly sparse. Maybe with the forbidden door being opened, The Good Brothers come in for a small run?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John