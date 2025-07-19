WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Cody Rhodes' huge mistake ahead of SummerSlam

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired tonight on the USA Network. This show dealt with the fallout from both Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event while also building up the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.The show featured multiple big matches and angles. Much of the show was excellent, and in general, it was a very strong edition of Friday Night SmackDown. With 15,000 fans or so in attendance, it is clear that World Wrestling Entertainment is white hot.Like any show, though, it isn't all highlights. There are highs and lows. Some parts worked, while other parts didn't. Beyond that, booking can always be hit or miss, even in the strongest eras with the biggest stars available. That is just how wrestling works.This article will take a look at the best and worst moments from Friday Night SmackDown tonight. This includes a main event angle that made no sense, a hot angle for The Bloodline, and two stars getting a title opportunity despite doing nothing to earn it. What were the highlights and lowlights of the blue brand?Below are the best and worst moments from WWE SmackDown.Worst: The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match wasn't earnedThe reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day members will be defending their prized titles at SummerSlam in a match that was announced on SmackDown.More specifically, the duo will battle the Allies of Convenience. AoC is a team comprised of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Charlotte revealed she talked to WWE management and got them the title match. Alexa was happy with it, despite the two bickering.The fact that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair did nothing to earn this title match makes it disappointing, to say the least. They lost at Evolution in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match and were just given a title opportunity thanks to Charlotte Flair's stroke. That is lazy and disappointing, even if the match will be good.Best: The tag team division is on fireWWE Friday Night SmackDown's men's tag team division continues to be the best in the world. The roster is stacked with blockbuster teams, including The Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, Rey Fenix and Andrade, The Wyatt Sicks, The Street Profits, Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, and Fraxiom.On SmackDown tonight, four of those teams battled it out. Rey Fenix and Andrade teamed up and ultimately defeated Fraxiom, DIY, and The Motor City Machine Guns in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. Now, the two former AEW stars will battle The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown next week for the gold.This Fatal Four-Way Match was just awesome. All eight men are incredibly talented, and WWE even managed to give Candice LeRae a showcase. Knowing that it set up an intriguing tag team match for next week and possibly a multi-team match for SummerSlam and it is clear that SmackDown has the best tag division in the world.Worst: Cody Rhodes' segment with John Cena made no senseThe main event segment on WWE SmackDown was a contract signing and promo exchange between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. This was ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.During the segment, John Cena attempted to back out of their match. He said he had to film a movie. Cody Rhodes didn't put up with it, and it led to the two brawling. In the end, the former Undisputed WWE Champion put John through the table and forced a knocked-out Cena to sign the contract for SummerSlam.This was a fun segment in a vacuum, but once logic was introduced, the segment made no sense. In no way is forcing someone to sign a contract legally binding. Cody made a big mistake doing this, as either he looks dumb as a character or the writing team looks dumb for booking it.Best: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu is heating upArguably, the best part of WWE SmackDown was The MFT-Bloodline saga. For those unaware, The New Bloodline is no more, and now Solo Sikoa leads The MTF, a group also featuring Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.On SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and his group seemingly framed Jacob Fatu for vehicular assault. Jacob was taken into custody by police until footage was shown that Fatu didn't do anything. He and Jimmy Uso then destroyed JC Mateo and Loa. From there, the police actually arrested Solo instead.As goofy as the segment sounds, it was highly entertaining. WWE has booked Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa extremely well, and this real-life Bloodline battle has been incredibly entertaining to watch on television. Plus, the two will now fight in a Steel Cage Match, which rules.