WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- 3 Underrated superstars pushed, Possible post WrestleMania storyline revealed

This episode of WWE SmackDown was like the one filler track on a music album. You could have skipped the show, jumped straight into WrestleMania 37, and not missed much (maybe apart from knowing who the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was).

While WWE SmackDown wasn't necessarily as bad or painful show as RAW tends to be at times, there was an air of the creative team just phoning it in. They knew that all eyes would be on WrestleMania this weekend, so this was just two hours of unimportant, uninteresting programming.

Of course, if you disagree, please vent or air your views in the comments section below. We would love to hear what you think, even if your views on WWE SmackDown differ from ours.

#1 Best: Jey Uso has his finest WWE SmackDown moment

It's great to see that even though he's no longer in the limelight as he once was, Jey Uso is still a big deal on the WWE SmackDown roster. For him to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a validation of the effort he's put in, recognition for the year he's had, and not a consolation prize as many would believe.

Shinsuke Nakamura was the only other real contender from the WWE SmackDown side of things to win the match.

That said, it's fine that he didn't. It just seems like Jey Uso needs it far more now, as he'll be an integral part of the proceedings going forward.

From hosting rap battles to becoming 'main event Jey Uso', the tag team specialist has come a long way as a singles star. Let's hope that he's booked just as strongly after WrestleMania 37 too. Well, one can hope.

