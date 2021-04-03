WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Real reason why Logan Paul showed up, Big mistake with a current Champion 

Apologies if there's been a delay in reviewing WWE SmackDown this week. This reviewer was blinded by the brightness of Seth Rollins' jacket, leaving him temporarily befuddled.

Jokes aside, it was a fun WWE SmackDown. It's difficult to believe that the same company can book a show that can breeze by so easily on Fridays when Monday Nights are so very weak.

WWE SmackDown was not a perfect affair from start to finish. There were two instances during the night that did not quite resonate with us. They shall be highlighted in this very review.

As always, your opinions are welcome. Be sure to list them in the comments below.

#1 Best: Sami Zayn was the star of WWE SmackDown, despite Logan Paul's appearance

It's amazing how committed Sami Zayn is to his character. One where he portrays himself as a man who has lost his marbles, believing in conspiracy theories. So much so that he stole the show on WWE SmackDown, despite the presence of global sensation Logan Paul. The inclusion of zebras in the documentary was absolutely hilarious.

Logan Paul has 22.9 million YouTube subscribers. 15 million Facebook follows. 5.9 million Twitter followers. 18.9 million Instagram followers. 11.5 million Tik Tok fans. #Smackdown — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) April 3, 2021

There's always going to be a part of the WWE SmackDown audience that will be against the inclusion of a megastar like Logan Paul into a feud with full-time roster performers. But as we've seen with Bad Bunny, WWE is garnering new eyeballs by bringing in internationally renowned names, who are fans of the product.

Advertisement

If you look at the tweet linked above from Denise Salcedo, you'll see why WWE may have been tempted to bring Logan Paul in. To be fair, he more than did his part, in this segment.

And that Stunner from Kevin Owens was perfectly timed and absolutely awesome. This was a very entertaining segment.

1 / 5 NEXT