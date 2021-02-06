Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown - Best and worst - Major return from possible injury, Big mistake with Roman Reigns 

This was not a good episode of WWE SmackDown, really
This was not a good episode of WWE SmackDown, really
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Modified 06 Feb 2021, 09:44 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

It's been a while since an episode of WWE SmackDown paled in comparison to its RAW counterpart in the same week, but here we are.

Almost nothing of significance happened during the course of WWE SmackDown this week, from an advertised Hulk Hogan appearance being little more than a strange promo to Edge and Bianca Belair delaying their Royal Rumble announcements.

Somehow the big episode of WWE SmackDown following the Royal Rumble show that we expected did not happen, and there was nothing to note at all. If you felt differently, please post your argument in the comments section below.

Three hours of RAW breezed by significantly faster than two hours of WWE SmackDown did.

#1 Best: WWE SmackDown star Jey Uso is back by Roman Reigns' side once again

Listen, while we may view the WWE SmackDown product with a critical lens at times, that may border on being a little harsher than it needs to, at times, we know that behind these larger-than-life characters there are real-life men and women and their health and safety are of paramount importance.

Jey Uso missed the 2021 Royal Rumble match, and reports emerged that he was not medically cleared to compete, which raised more than one eyebrow. Even though he did not wrestle on this week's show, it was great to see him return and align with Roman Reigns once more, meaning that we, as his fans, can breathe a sigh of relief.

Advertisement

Maybe when he gets the green light to compete again, Jey Uso can mix it up with Big E, which finally brings us to Big E vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

At this point in time, that seems like a bigger match than Edge vs. Roman Reigns, doesn't it?

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 06 Feb 2021, 09:44 IST
WWE SmackDown Edge Roman Reigns WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी