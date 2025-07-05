WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Problem with Trish Stratus' return; new tag team champions? 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired tonight on the USA Network. This was a slightly different episode than what fans have grown accustomed to, as it was both a taped show and SmackDown's return to its two-hour format.

As a result, the pacing felt a bit off, and the overall feel of the show differed from what it had been like for over six months. Still, there were many memorable moments throughout the two-hour program.

Some of the moments were great, while others were less so. More specifically, the show had a really good match and some great movement in the tag division, but also one of the laziest booking decisions of the era.

This article will take a look at some of the best moments and worst moments from SmackDown tonight. While the show was good overall, some aspects stood out, both for better and for worse.

Best: Rey Fenix and Andrade are officially a team and want the WWE Tag Team Titles

Last week, Andrade and Rey Fenix shocked the WWE Universe by defeating DIY. Fans immediately saw that the pair had a lot of chemistry, and thankfully, it appears that it is leading to a permanent tag team.

Fenix and Andrade have officially entered the tag team division and fought Fraxiom on SmackDown tonight. The four talented stars put on an absolute banger that got the crowd hot, despite this match being midway through the second taping of the night from the previous Monday.

Not only did Fenix and Andrade deliver a banger, but with their victory, the two are moving close to a WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity. Could Fenix and Andrade be the next champions? For now, it's hard to call, but the best tag team division in wrestling has just gotten even better.

Worst: Trish Stratus' return was lazy

Trish Stratus returned on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Fans assumed the legend could be back in time for Evolution, but they weren't sure what her role would be. That was revealed on SmackDown tonight.

Trish interrupted a segment between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. Tiffany revealed that she had the choice of her opponent for Evolution and chose her idol and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. This should be a very fun match to watch.

Despite that, it is also incredibly lazy. The best Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could think of to make the match happen is that Tiffany gets to choose her opponent? For as good and sensible as most booking is in this era, this was surprisingly lackluster and lazy. Evolution deserved a better build than this angle provided, even though the match would likely be good.

Best: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are officially a duo

Alexa Bliss has spent weeks trying to ally with Charlotte Flair in WWE. Unfortunately for Little Miss Bliss, The Queen has rejected her offer time and time again. Thankfully, that seemed to change on SmackDown.

Alexa convinced Nick Aldis to include both women in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match alongside B-Fab, Michin, and The Slaygents from The Green Regime. The winning team will then participate in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-way match at Evolution.

Despite their issues, Charlotte and Alexa won their qualifying match on SmackDown. Now, there is a very real chance they could become the next Women's Tag Team Champions. They had undeniable chemistry together, and if they continue to team up, it could lead to big things for both women.

Best: Drew McIntyre is back

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's best stars. The big man has held multiple world titles, mid-card gold, and even tag team titles. He is also a former Royal Rumble winner. Unfortunately, Drew has been absent for weeks.

However, he made his return on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He interrupted a segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, tearing down both men. In the end, Randy didn't take that lightly and nailed The Scottish Psychopath with the RKO.

Not only is Drew back on television, which is always great to see, but his in-ring return has been confirmed, too. McIntyre will battle Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend. Such a big star and entertaining name back in the mix can only be seen as a positive.

