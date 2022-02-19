×
WWE SmackDown - Best and worst - Roman Reigns and Goldberg's disappointing face-off, piped-in crowd cheers

Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Listicle

Tonight's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown was quite a mixed bag, to say the least.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is mere hours away. The WWE crew has already reached Saudi Arabia for the big event. This prompted WWE to tape tonight's episode of SmackDown after last week's show.

Aside from a major title change, the show had nothing much of note to offer to the WWE Universe.

Did you catch tonight's episode of SmackDown? Did you enjoy it, or were left underwhelmed? Sound off in the comments below!

#3 Best/Worst: Roman Reigns' face-off with Goldberg on SmackDown

Two years in the making it all comes together tomorrow at #WWEChamber! @WWERomanReigns & @Goldberg meet face-to-face! #SmackDown https://t.co/36h4Ooluyg

Tonight, Roman Reigns and Goldberg had their last face-off before their first-time-ever outing at WWE Elimination Chamber.

As has always been the case, Paul Heyman did an incredible job on the mic and gave a grand introduction to The Tribal Chief. Heyman is possibly the biggest reason Reigns' current heel run has been a major success on SmackDown.

Over the past 500+ days, Heyman's mic work has helped Reigns a great deal when it comes to getting over in front of the WWE Universe.

“When it comes to the Universal Championship, I’M NEXT!” @Goldberg is ready to face @WWERomanReigns at #WWEChamber! #SmackDown https://t.co/I8J7d0tO9n

The second half of the segment saw Reigns and Goldberg talking trash to each other. Goldberg stated that when it comes to the Universal title, he is next. He then dropped the mic and got in Reigns' face as the show went off the air.

Goldberg and Reigns' face-off wasn't one bit impressive, as this has happened at least a couple of times in the past. A quick brawl between the two would have probably saved this segment from being a let-down.

Edited by Debottam Saha
