WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Unexpected performance from promising star, 2 loose ends in Roman Reigns storyline 

There were some elements of WWE SmackDown that were pretty good, but overall, there were far too many predictable aspects of the show that marred the viewing experience.

We tend to give wrestling shows like WWE SmackDown far more leeway when it comes to loose ends than say something like a Walking Dead or Sons of Anarchy or Game of Thrones, which was obliterated by fans everywhere in its final season.

Sure, it's far more difficult to create weekly television through the year, but WWE SmackDown needs to reward wrestling fans for their loyalty. Maybe a little more effort when it comes to storylines will go a long way in this regard, especially if you consider how much the men and women in the ring put their bodies through every time the bell rings.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you thought of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, ladies, and gentlemen.

#1 Best: Reginald and Sasha Banks actually have an interesting WWE SmackDown match

Because of sponsors and other restrictions, WWE cannot put on an inter-gender match in the same vein as say, Lucha Underground or even IMPACT Wrestling with the whole Tessa vs. Sami storyline.

But for what it was, Sasha Banks and Reginald actually had a pretty fun match, that much has exceeded every WWE SmackDown fan's expectations. Reginald possesses incredible athleticism and it will be interesting to see him as an actual competitor at some point in time.

Also, can we have a round of applause for the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks?

She cannot have a bad match even if she tries and it will be interesting to see her go up against someone like Alexa Bliss if the latter wins the Royal Rumble.