WWE SmackDown: Did Gunther's win further solidify 29-year old's push to the main roster?

Gunther defended his Intercontinental championship against Xavier Woods on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While Woods gave the reigning champ a tough fight, the latter's strength eventually overpowered him after a traditional sleeper hold. With yet another win for the Intercontinental Champ, fans wonder who could challenge for his title now.

The Ring General recently mentioned that the only person capable of ending his reign is not on the main roster yet. The WWE Universe caught a whiff of his statement and immediately thought of Ilja Dragunov.

Both wrestlers had an intense rivalry on NXT UK in 2020 when the champion was known as Walter. The feud began when the two faced off for the NXT UK Championship and continued to cross paths in the following months. Walter's historic reign of 870 days ended after Dragunov finally came out victorious. A few months later, in April 2022, the German made his main roster debut.

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the Intercontinental Champion mentioned his rivalry with Dragunov. He shared that their excellent real-life connection translates to great chemistry inside the ring. It was reported that Ilja Dragunov has been pitched to join SmackDown.

It remains to be seen whether the two wrestlers will reignite their intense feud on the main brand or if Gunther will challenge someone else. With the WWE Draft quickly approaching, fans are highly anticipating roster transitions and possible new storylines.

What happened to Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar?

In the weeks before WrestleMania 39, the Ring General was rumored to be pitched for a bout against Brock Lesnar. The reigning IC Champ has been a powerful force on the main roster and has continued to prove his in-ring capabilities. While many thought he was ready to take on the Beast Incarnate, WWE Creative had other ideas.

Sports Illustrated reported that internally, there was the belief that Gunther needed to gain more experience before he could realistically conquer Lesnar. His journey in WWE has proven successful, and he has performed in some of the best matches throughout his reign.

The champion eventually defended his title in a triple-threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar and Gunther's much-awaited confrontation may have to be on h another year. Even so, it’s a massive accomplishment for the Ring General to be distinguished as a top star that could one day beat one of the most tenured wrestlers in the business.

