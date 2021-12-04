WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar steals the show, Former "brothers" in epic rivalry (3rd December 2021)

WWE SmackDown had a solid show planned for this week. We saw Brock Lesnar return as a top babyface, and Roman Reigns successfully defend his title. There were a couple of drawbacks in the episode, but overall, its short duration allowed the writers to put up an entertaining display.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from the blue brand this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar made his much-publicized return on WWE SmackDown this week. The Beast Incarnate seemed to be in a great mood despite the indefinite ban and the million-dollar fine that kept him off the television. He featured in the opening segment and was interrupted by the No.1 contender for the Universal Championship, Sami Zayn.

This week, a “persuasive” Lesnar convinced - read threatened - Zayn into challenging Roman Reigns for the title. The two shared excellent chemistry inside the ring, and together, they delivered an entertaining segment. It reminded us a lot of Brock Lesnar from the early 2000s, who loved to have fun on TV, both inside the ring and during backstage segments.

He had promised that he would be by Sami Zayn’s side during the main event. The latter went a little too far in his attempt to convince Lesnar when he said that The Beast Incarnate doesn’t have a good record against Roman Reigns.

As a result, Zayn was forced to visit the Suplex City multiple times on WWE SmackDown, and a couple of F5s later, Brock Lesnar left him to fall prey to the Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief walked to the ring and defeated Sami Zayn in 18 seconds to retain his title. It has now been confirmed that he will put his Universal Championship on the line against Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

This match has been in the making for a while, and the good thing is that now we will see Brock Lesnar take control of the mic in the absence of Paul Heyman. That said, Heyman is still expected to play a major role in the title feud between Lesnar and Reigns.

It can be argued that Zayn looked weak inside the ring, and that’s right to an extent. He could have delivered a great match against Roman Reigns and deserves to be a part of big matches. However, this loss can motivate his face turn or help add to his conspiracy theory.

The writers must ensure that they book him well on the Friday night show as they can’t afford to lose someone as entertaining as Sami Zayn.

