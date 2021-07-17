WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Crowd reacts to heel Roman Reigns, Finn Balor returns, fans go wild after epic main event spot (July 16th, 2021)

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown marked the return of fans for live shows. Top superstars unleashed a different side of themselves to set the tone for the post-ThunderDome era in WWE. Vince McMahon also addressed the crowd, but it was limited to a simple six-worded question, “Where the hell have you been?” It is safe to say that the promotion hit the road in an epic fashion.

In this article, we will take a look at the hits and flops from the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

#4 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Historic match featuring Roman Reigns and Edge

Roman Reigns has a big challenge awaiting him

The opening match of this week’s WWE SmackDown witnessed a historic Six-Man Tag Team match. It was the first match of the post-ThunderDome era and was met with an epic response from the live audience. The match saw Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso teaming up to take on Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio.

The match was well-balanced between both the teams. All six superstars took turns asserting their in-ring dominance on WWE SmackDown. Reigns and Edge focused on each other for most of the match while The Usos kept an eye out for Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

It was a big night for Roman Reigns as he finally had the opportunity to present his heel persona in front of a live audience. Yes, he previously did that at WrestleMania earlier this year, but it was a one-off encounter. Things are different this time, and he did well in the test on WWE SmackDown tonight. He fetched a mixed reaction from the crowd, which works for him at the moment.

Those who cheer for him acknowledge his performance, while those who boo prove that he is doing well in portraying a convincing heel on WWE SmackDown. It was great to see Reigns look commanding inside the ring. The match also gave us a few spots in which the Universal Champion, alongside The Usos, crafted entertaining spots that gave us a taste of their in-ring dominance as a group.

The match's closing moments saw Jey Uso pin Rey Mysterio for a win. Following the match, all six superstars were involved in a brawl. Despite losing the match, Edge managed to stand tall after using chairs and their parts to dismantle Roman Reigns and his entourage on WWE SmackDown.

Could we be looking at a preview of #MITB this Sunday?! pic.twitter.com/oG0HldMqCE — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021

The Rated-R Superstar needed this momentum ahead of his Universal Championship match against Reigns at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Edge admitted that he wouldn't shy away from playing manipulative mind games to secure his win.

Additionally, it was also confirmed tonight that The Usos would challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Sunday night. Could we see all three members of The Bloodline walk out of the event with a title?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das