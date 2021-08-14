WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: John Cena and Roman Reigns’ verbal assaults exceeds expectations, big title change before SummerSlam 2021 (13th August, 2011)

WWE SmackDown delivered a solid episode this week. Fans saw the biggest feuds undergo exciting developments as we inch closer to SummerSlam 2021. The show featured excellent matches, entertaining promos and had no weak performances.

We don’t shy away from criticizing the smallest mistakes in WWE shows. It is only fair to credit the creative team for a flawless show from start to finish, even if this occurrence is as rare as seeing a Bigfoot riding a unicorn.

Thus, this review only discusses the hits from WWE SmackDown this week. If you feel that there were indeed 'flops' on the show, let us know in the comments section below.

#1 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and John Cena steal the show

The Roman Reigns-John Cena segment lived up to the hype on WWE SmackDown

John Cena confronted Roman Reigns in WWE SmackDown’s opening segment, and their exchange delivered beyond expectations. Both superstars were equally brilliant, which is a huge compliment for anyone who is battling Cena in a war of words. WWE had one shot at setting a balanced tone for the Universal Championship feud, and they made the perfect booking decision.

John Cena claimed to be the only one who can make Roman Reigns “shut up.” He promised a historical night at SummerSlam 2021, where he will win his 17th world championship. Roman Reigns acknowledged Cena’s envious career but assured him that he wouldn’t lose his gold at the upcoming pay-per-view. But that wasn't all for the Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown.

Reigns’ promo was one of the best that he has ever delivered. He started by counting John Cena’s various accolades before making a brutal reference to his breakup with Nikki Bella. We will refrain from repeating the exact joke to protect the innocence of young readers who still have high expectations from life. But it is safe to say that his words sent the audience into a frenzy on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns did well in holding off on his own, sticking to a single destructive line rather than a boring monolog made up of high school insults. It was also great to see that he didn’t need Paul Heyman during his exchange with John Cena on WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns had a chance to redeem himself, and he grabbed the opportunity by its horns.

“You ruined Seth Rollins. You drove Dean Ambrose out of WWE,” said John Cena.

“You almost ruined Seth Rollins, You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE”- John Cena to Roman Reigns#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/JtM52cdF4u — Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) August 14, 2021

While Roman Reigns was brilliant, John Cena quickly reminded us why he is unbeatable on the microphone. He blamed the Universal Champion for everything that happened to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Dropping AEW Superstar Jon Moxley's name was bound to fetch a reaction, and Cena played the audience just the way he wanted on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns and John Cena are set to lock horns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. It is a huge match and deserves all this hype, especially when they are successfully entertaining the viewers.

