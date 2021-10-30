WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Paul Heyman gets carried away after Brock Lesnar’s million-dollar fine, former champion embarrassed on the show (29th October 2021)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed quite a few good segments. Universal Champion Roman Reigns was absent from the show tonight, which helped sell the brutal beatdown he received at the hands of Brock Lesnar last week.

The Blue brand also featured a Halloween-themed spooky match between Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. As corny as it may sound on paper, the aforementioned bout was entertaining for most of its duration.

Here, we discuss the biggest hits and flops from WWE SmackDown. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman as his brilliant self

As you might know, Brock Lesnar was indefinitely suspended after he attacked half the roster as well as the production crew and match officials on WWE SmackDown last week. The Beast Incarnate did not take the news well and made a big statement when he attacked Adam Pearce inside the ring, leaving him to twist and turn in pain inside the ring.

Pearce was not present in the arena for the show tonight, but he still had a big message for Lesnar. He declared that Brock Lesnar will now also have to pay a $1 million fine in addition to the suspension.

Soon after the announcement, Kayla Braxton approached Paul Heyman backstage and asked him about Lesnar's potential reaction. While Heyman spent the first few minutes praising Roman Reigns, he soon lost his cool and went on to describe why his former client had it in him to destroy everyone in the WWE SmackDown office.

It looked like he was getting slightly carried away while defending Brock Lesnar when he caught himself right in the moment. Heyman then aggressively assured that he doesn't talk to Lesnar, and thus, he has no idea how the latter would react.

This was a great bit of storytelling involving Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chef has not-so-subtly questioned Heyman's loyalty while Lesnar constantly implies that his advocate is still working with him.

The tiny details of this angle have been epic so far, and we can't help but deny Paul Heyman's immensely believable portrayal as a dedicated advisor who sometimes can't help but feel partial towards a former, long-term client. It will be exciting to see how these details add to the storyline on WWE SmackDown as we move forward.

There are very few people in the pro wrestling business who can narrate a story as well as Heyman does. He is the kind of industry veteran who has crafted a special place for himself in WWE's history. Every week, Paul Heyman sends us a gentle reminder about why he is the best at what he does.

