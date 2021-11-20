WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Roman Reigns punished for insulting 11-time champion, big mistake before Survivor Series (19th November, 2021)

WWE SmackDown's final show before Survivor Series was a decent one. We saw a clash between two powerhouses, exciting matches between team members, and surprise changes.

It was also announced that the pay-per-view event will feature a Dual Brand 25-Man Battle Royale to honor the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut.

One of the highlights of the show included Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre shutting up Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for good.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits and flops from WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Big E confronts Roman Reigns

The opening segment of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos openly berating RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro. They assured viewers that they would prevail at Survivor Series.

Following that, they turned their attention towards Roman Reigns, who was prepared to "ascend the throne" on the show. The Tribal Chief walked out with Paul Heyman, and the latter was a little too excited to see Reigns become the new King.

As it turns out, the Universal Champion didn't want an official ceremony to declare himself a "King." He frustratingly inquired with his entourage about the brains behind the in-ring setup.

He was soon interrupted by King Woods, who mocked Roman Reigns' for his false superiority. Reigns then took it upon himself to humiliate Woods by destroying his cloak, throne, and staff.

Just as Roman Reigns was about to step on the Crown, King Woods ran to the ring to defend his hold. Unfortunately, he fell victim to the number's advantage as The Usos quickly took him down.

Jey and Jimmy Uso then forced a helpless Woods to watch Reigns destroy his crown in the middle of the ring on WWE SmackDown. The latter then confirmed that he would return to face The Tribal Chief later in the night while speaking to Kayla Braxton during a backstage segment.

Cut to the show's final segment, Woods cut a scathing promo and called out Reigns after mocking him. The latter walked out with Paul Heyman, hoping that The Usos would follow him soon, but to his surprise, both his cousins rolled on the floor close to the entrance. It was then revealed that Big E had attacked the duo, and he now had his sights set on the Universal Champion.

The two superstars engaged in a brief altercation with the WWE Champion gaining the upper hand for most of its part. Reigns fought back on a couple of occasions but ultimately chose to escape.

Big E and Xavier Woods also attacked The Usos and took them out of the equation, sending a strong message to their Tribal Chief ahead of Survivor series. It was great seeing Big E on WWE SmackDown. Even if he ends up losing this weekend, her won't lose much of his credibility.

