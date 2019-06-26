WWE Smackdown - Grading tonight’s episode (25th June 2019)

Will anyone ever answer Aleister Black's challenge?

Prior to tonight’s Smackdown, WWE announced via their twitter that Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

This came after Joe’s vicious attack on Kofi last night on Raw and the preview of tonight’s Smackdown focused largely on how Kofi would respond.

There was also speculation as to whether or not Kofi’s New Day brothers will be granted a tag team title shot after Big E & Xavier Woods pinned the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan & Rowan, on Raw.

These questions, along with Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley looking for her next opponent, created the potential for some fresh, new storylines to begin on this week’s show.

So would Smackdown Live deliver?

Let’s find out as we run through tonight’s show and assign each segment it’s own grade.

#1 Ziggler just won’t go away

New Day was out in full force on Smackdown Live as they came to the ring for a promo segment.

Kofi cut an impassioned promo about his WWE Championship reign thus far before throwing to a video package that recapped Samoa Joe’s attack on Raw.

But it wasn't long until the turd that just won’t flush, Dolph Ziggler, interrupted him.

Dolph spewed his typical “it should have been me” shtick before revealing that he’ll face Kofi again tonight in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, with the stipulation that if Dolph wins he will be added to the WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules.

WWE's new obsession with 2-out-of-3 falls matches is already starting to wear thin and this wouldn't be the last use of this stipulation on Smackdown.

This was hardly a hot start to the show, surely nobody wanted to see Dolph and Kofi square off for what feels like the millionth time in their careers.

Grade: D

