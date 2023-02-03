WWE SmackDown Greenville SC: Who is Charlotte Flair defending her title against tonight?

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown at Greenville, SC, will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble event and an exciting championship match from Charlotte Flair.

For those wondering, Charlotte Flair will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville on the February 3, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the champion will be able to hold on to her title or if Deville will shock the fans.

Another match that will occur on tonight's episode of SmackDown in Greenville, SC, is the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament. Braun Strowman and Ricochet will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of the Imperium to determine who will be the number-one contender for the Blue brand's tag team championship.

Tonight will also feature former and current members of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what the remaining members of the group will say after Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's actions at Royal Rumble.

WWE @WWE



Feel the fallout from an absolutely shocking THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown Feel the fallout from an absolutely shocking #RoyalRumble THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDownFeel the fallout from an absolutely shocking #RoyalRumble! https://t.co/h6rwHpL6GT

Tonight's episode will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness arena in Greenville, South Carolina. In addition to the fallout from the company's first premium live event, the upcoming shows will also feature in the build-up to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

WWE SmackDown Greenville SC: Charlotte Flair may have to worry about another superstar

The Queen and the former backstage authority figure have been trading multiple insults against each other for a while, even reaching RAW at some point. However, it looks like the challenger is not the only problem she has to look out for.

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley revealed that she decided to face Flair at WrestleMania Hollywood for the SmackDown Women's Championship. During her announcement, The Eradicator noted that she chose the SmackDown star due to their past, which stemmed as far back as NXT.

“So, Charlotte, I advise you to enjoy everyone rising and bowing down to The Queen because they’re about to rise to Rhea Ripley! At WrestleMania, I put you in your place. Charlotte Flair....I choose you!”

The upcoming WWE SmackDown show at Greenville, SC, will surely deliver an exciting and interesting match card. It remains to be seen which feuds and rivalry will heat up leading up to the February premium live event, and which superstars will perform at tonight's showcase.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 2094 votes