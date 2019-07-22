WWE SmackDown Live: 4 Superstars who could answer Kofi Kingston's SummerSlam challenge

Who will be Kofi Kingston's SummerSlam opponent?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live will emanate live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The show will be televised the night following Raw Reunion, and we can expect few legends to appear on the blue brand after Shawn Michaels announced he would be a part of the commentary team for the show.

With only three weeks left for SummerSlam, we can expect WWE to start building up the blue brand's matches for the PPV. The first thing we'll find out is the challenger for the WWE Championship as Kofi Kingston will issue a SummerSlam challenge this Tuesday.

After a successful title defense against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules, Kofi Kingston is currently without a challenger for SummerSlam. He has taken the responsibility on his own hands and will find his SummerSlam opponent when he issues an open challenge to the other Superstars on this week's SmackDown Live.

We can expect multiple Superstars to answer Kingston's challenge, and they could square off in the main event to determine the new No.1 contender. Here are four Superstars who could answer the champion's challenge this Tuesday.

#4 Samoa Joe

Joe would not go down with just one fight.

Samoa Joe was unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules but looking at the way WWE booked him en route to Extreme Rules, it would not make sense if he didn't get another shot at the title.

Joe was the first person to beat Kofi Kingston since the latter won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Kingston had a 21-match undefeated streak until Joe made him pass out on the July 1st episode of Raw.

Samoa Joe would not let his Extreme Rules defeat stop his quest to capture the WWE Championship. So we can expect Joe to be one of the superstars to answer Kingston's open challenge this Tuesday on SmackDown Live.

