WWE SmackDown Live: 5 booking mistakes made this week (August 6th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.31K // 07 Aug 2019, 18:31 IST

WWE made a number of mistakes this week on SmackDown Live

This week's SmackDown Live was all about building towards Roman Reigns' attacker from last week as well as ensuring that all the build-up for SummerSlam was squeezed into the two-hour show.

There was a lot of talking on this week's episode as the likes of Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon attempted to settle their differences ahead of their hotly anticipated match this weekend and Trish Stratus and Charlotte once again had another face-off in the ring where The Queen was slapped.

There are a number of things that WWE could have done differently this week on SmackDown Live ahead of SummerSlam, but here are the biggest errors when it comes to storylines that the company decided to play out.

#5. Why didn't Shane McMahon agree?

Why didn't Shane McMahon accept the challenge

Kevin Owens has already decided that he will quit WWE if he's unable to defeat Shane McMahon this weekend in his home country at SummerSlam. This week he wanted to ensure that he and McMahon were on the same page and understood that the only reason he was doing this was to ensure that Shane was taken off TV because he was taking time from other stars who deserved it more.

This is why an "I Quit match" or "Career vs Career" would have been perfect, but McMahon refused to accept the challenge, which means that it's obvious now that Owens isn't going to win. McMahon can still work behind the scenes in WWE if he isn't used on the show itself and given how annoying his image has become on both Raw and SmackDown over the past year, it would have been a much better idea to allow Owens to win the match and McMahon to then walk away from the ring once again.

