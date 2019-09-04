WWE SmackDown Live: 5 mistakes WWE made on this week's show (3rd September 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 504 // 04 Sep 2019, 19:00 IST

WWE made a number of mistakes this week on SmackDown Live. Image credits: WWE.com

SmackDown Live presented their penultimate episode of the show ahead of Clash of Champions next weekend and interestingly the only match that was made official was Erick Rowan vs Roman Reigns after it was revealed that Rowan was the man behind Roman Reigns' recent attacks.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were able to defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross which means that it's almost a certainty that they will be battling it out for the Women's Tag Team Championships next weekend.

As well as this, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston's feud continued to heat up as they head into their WWE Championship match and the semi-finalists of The King of The Ring tournament have now been confirmed with Elias set to take on Chad Gable next week.

#5. Ali didn't progress in the KOTR tournament

Ali was knocked out of the King of the Ring tournament this week by Elias

Ali has been one of the hottest prospects on SmackDown Live for the past few months, WWE hasn't done a lot with the former 205 Live star, but it was thought that the King of the Ring Tournament would be a way for him to finally find his feet after his injury earlier in the year only lead to Kofi Kingston's push to the top.

Ali faced off with Elias this week and even without the help of Shane McMahon, The Drifter was able to pick up the win over to set up an encounter with Chad Gable next week on SmackDown Live.

This means that the WWE Universe has not only been denied Andrade vs Ali in the semi-final but also a potential match up between Ali and Ricochet in the final of the tournament at Clash of Champions.

