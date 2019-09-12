WWE SmackDown Live: 5 mistakes WWE made this week (10th September 2019)

WWE made some shocking mistakes this week on SmackDown Live

Clash of Champions is merely days away and WWE presented both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live from Madison Square Garden this week and brought back two legends in the form of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker. These two men made a lot of history at the world's most famous arena, which is why the company decided to take a trip down memory lane as part of their shows this week.

Whilst The Undertaker and Stone Cold kicking off the shows this week perhaps wasn't the best idea, the company made many more mistakes throughout last night's show as WWE continued to build towards one of their best concept shows of the year since every single main roster Championship will be defended.

This was the go-home episode of SmackDown Live ahead of Clash of Champions and even in Madison Square Garden WWE managed to make several mistakes.

#5 Involving a fan in a brawl?

Erick Rowan threw a fan at Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown Live

The most overhyped feud heading into this weekend's Clash of Champions sees Roman Reigns take on Erick Rowan in a no-disqualification match after it was revealed that Rowan was the man who attacked Reigns backstage ahead of SummerSlam.

This week on SmackDown Live, Rowan and Reigns continued to build up their match by brawling all over the arena and even involving a fan that Rowan found whilst out in the WWE Universe.

Rowan picked up the fan in a powerbomb position before throwing him at Roman Reigns who was over the other side of the barricade. It was obvious that this fan was a plant and he was aware of what was going to happen to him, but this will send a number of fans a message now that they can become involved in a brawl if one breaks out in the arena and they are close enough to the action.

